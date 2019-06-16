Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mildred Holsapple. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Las Vegas, Nevada At age 95, Doris Mildred Holsapple passed away on May 18, 2019, after a brief illness in Las Vegas, NV. Doris was born on September 20, 1923 in Cohasset, MN and moved to the Sacramento area with her family when she was 13. In 2010 she moved from the Sacramento area (Rocklin) to Las Vegas to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Doris was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Maurice Holsapple. Also preceding her in death was her son Robert, sister Joyce and her father and mother Fred and Lois Kruger. She leaves behind her daughter Lois and son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren Jorgi, Alex and Kimberly and great granddaughters Sophia, Gianna and Elia. She is also survived by her Sister Beryl and several nieces and a nephew. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Doris was a proud World War II veteran, volunteer at and Kaiser Hospital in Roseville. A memorial service will be held at the Sun City Aliante Baptist Church and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Sacramento Valley VA Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019

