Doris Starbuck Phillips passed away at home in Roseville on April 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald, nephew Bob (Toby) Grove of Toledo, cousin Cory McDonald of Phoenix, and extended family in Seattle including Kim and Tom Bennett, James and Tina Bennett, and Thomasina, Jim and Maggie Cooper. She is remembered by a host of loving friends. Born in Monte Vista, Colorado, to Aubrey Lawrence Starbuck and Phyllis Oletha Gawthrope, Doris grew up on a potato farm. She was educated at Colorado Woman's College and later Ray Vogue School of interior design. She worked as an office manager for both Booz Allen and Hamilton and the MAC group. Her career took her to Chicago, where she and Ron resided in the same apartment building. While at the pool one afternoon Doris befriended a little girl who inadvertently played matchmaker, introducing Doris and Ron and inviting them to join in a Chinese dinner that night. The rest is history. They were married in March 1973 at Garrett Seminary Chapel in Evanston. Seeking warmer weather they moved to Northern California where both had successful careers in the Bay area. In retirement, they re-located in Sun City Roseville 21 years ago.. Travel was a constant pleasure for Doris who enjoyed business trips and vacations all over the world. Dogs, especially Westies, brought her joy She is greatly missed by Marcello, a Western Highland White Terrier who ruled the household over the past 14 years. Visiting extended family was one of her great pleasures, both in the Northwest and elsewhere, especially when involving her great-god daughter Maggie.. She also was a strong influence and a stable support for nephew Toby, introducing him to art, food and life itself. His life would have been very different without her. Once in Sun City, Doris volunteered her talents generously. She served with distinction on the Architectural Review Committee, two years as chair, implementing systems that helped expedite the application process. She also lent her expertise as president and later auditor to the Water Fitness Club. She made time for reading and for fun. Friends knew her through various social groups, recallingl how kind hearted she was, a gentle, caring woman not afraid of leadership. Her creative spirit inspired their welcoming home and yard with its bountiful plants and trees. Doris was a wonderful combination of kind, and strong. She moved mountains with her patient, loving manner. A lover of art, Doris found beauty in the world around her, then added her touch to make it even lovelier. Memorial donations may be given to Shriners Crippled Childrens Hospital in memory of Aubrey L. Starbuck of Al Kaly Shrine, Pueblo, CO and Phyllis Starbuck.

