Dorothea Dolly McClure

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea Dolly McClure.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothea Dolly McClure born Oct 28,1946 Passed to our Lord Sunday Jan 26, 2020,Retired from McClelan AFB 1994. Proceeded in death by her husband Jim and her parents Harold and Dorothy, brothers James & Fred. survived by her sisters Pat and Millie. Family and friends are invited to St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center 6500 Fruitridge rd. On Saturday Feb. 08 1pm Mass & burial. Reception following at Fruitridge Community Center 4000 Fruitridge rd. 3pm to 5pm
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.