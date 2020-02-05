Dorothea Dolly McClure born Oct 28,1946 Passed to our Lord Sunday Jan 26, 2020,Retired from McClelan AFB 1994. Proceeded in death by her husband Jim and her parents Harold and Dorothy, brothers James & Fred. survived by her sisters Pat and Millie. Family and friends are invited to St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center 6500 Fruitridge rd. On Saturday Feb. 08 1pm Mass & burial. Reception following at Fruitridge Community Center 4000 Fruitridge rd. 3pm to 5pm
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 5, 2020