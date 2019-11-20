Dorothea Mantis Diamond

Service Information
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA
95819
(916)-451-7284
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
e Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
600 Alhambra Blvd.
View Map
Obituary
Dorothea (Dora) was born on February 2nd, 1929 in Kastri, Greece. She passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 18, 2019 in Sacramento, California. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Demetra; her son, George; her daughter-in-law, Marina; her granddaughters, Athena, Christina, Dori, Nicole, and Valerie; and her great-granddaughter, Madi. She was a woman of faith who put her Lord and her family first in everything she did. Dorothea will be joining her daughter, Angie, in a better place. Friends and loved ones are invited to attend a Trisagion service on Wednesday, November 20th at 7 pm and a Funeral Service on Thursday, November 21 at 12:00 pm at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation be made in Dorothea's name to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 20, 2019
