Dorothea Preovolos Pooler, born in Sacramento; August 1,1937 passed into heaven on May 1, 2019. "Dottie" is survived by Tim (married 52 years), son John Biggs (Chris),daughter Mary Jo Battilana, grand children Regina and Will, great grand daughter Mackenzie. Brother-in laws Don and Tom, sister-in- law Sharon, many nieces and nephews. Dottie retired after 25 years Keyes Fibre (Chinet) Co. Dottie and Tim enjoyed camping and, fishing with family and friends. Memorial held June 15, 1:00pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church 9350 Kiefer Blvd. Sac 95826
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 13, 2019