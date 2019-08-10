Dorothy passed peacefully in the evening of August 6. She was born in Bisbee, Arizona the oldest of 7 children. As a young child, the family moved to Grass Valley where she graduated from Grass Valley High School. In 1950 she married her husband Albert of 45 years. She resided in the same house in Curtis Park for 64 years. Her work history included a career with the State of California. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in the Sierras at the cabin she and Albert built by hand in LaPorte, CA. She was untiring with her work for charitable organizations including Little League, Cub Scouts, and the Immaculate Conception Parish. She follows husband Albert; sister Annie, brother Robert. She is survived by sisters Josephine Perry, Virginia Hedges, Rose McCory, and brother John Abas; son Leon and wife Sharon; granddaughter Cara and husband Benjamin; grandson Tyler and wife Tracy; great granddaughter Everley and great grandson Easton; grandson Neil and wife Kerry; son Stephen and girlfriend Tammie; great grandson William. Services will be Thursday 8/15 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Parish, celebration of life to follow at Sierra 2 Center. Rosary the evening of 8/14 at George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019