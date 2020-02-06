Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Adele (Smith) Lane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Adele Smith Lane was born in San Francisco on October 22, 1917 to Flora and Oliver Cromwell Smith. She was the eldest of the three "Smith girls". A proud San Franciscan and Poly High grad, she worked for both Kraft and Standard Oil of California before her whirlwind/not so whirlwind romance with her future husband, Ernest Lane. In March of 1942, Dorothy and her sister Millie went to visit a mutual friend stationed In Los Banos, CA. They met a fellow Standard Oil employee one night, Dorothy gave him her address and she received her first letter from Ernie in January 1944 from Alaska, where he was stationed. Ernie was never one to rush into things. They continued to correspond and he proposed upon returning from Alaska, without ever having been on a date. They were married for almost 62 years before he died in 2007. Dorothy lived in Sacramento from her marriage in 1945 until 2010 when she decided to return to her roots in San Francisco. She was a comptometer operator, a dental assistant, a credit union manager, would have been a CFO if born in a different time, and a hostess extraordinaire. Known for their Christmas open houses and their Super Bowl parties, it came as a shock that she didn't orchestrate a win for her favorite Forty Niners this past weekend. However, her favorite occupation was mom, grammy, and great grandmother (GG). She is predeceased by her husband Ernie and her two sisters Mildred and Marion. She is survived by her daughter Sandra (James Worley), her grandson Matthew (Megan), her two adored great grandsons Linus and Clarkson, countless nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and more grand-relatives than one can count. We want to especially thank heaven-sent Marina Colmenarez for her love and care. Her kindness and generosity will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95817 or San Francisco SPCA 201 Alabama Street San Francisco CA 94103.

