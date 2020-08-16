Dorothy Ann Schaedler was born on November 10, 1926, the second of 4 daughters to Joe Goetz and Anna Peters in Richardton, North Dakota. In 1934 her family moved to Sacramento. She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1944. Dorothy married her sweetheart and neighbor Bill Schaedler in 1947. She worked for the John Bruener Furniture Company before starting a family. Dorothy took up golf in 1968 with the Lyndell Golf Group. She loved the game and traveled to golf courses throughout Northern California with her new group of friends. In addition to golf she was very active in the St. Rose Parish Community volunteering many hours in the Altar Society. She was elated to receive an award from the late Bishop Quinn in 1988 for all her efforts. If one were to describe Dorothy in one word it would be selfless - always looking to help - always smiling with an infectious laugh in a group her joy was contagious. Following the diagnosis of Alzheimers disease, her husband Bill took on the role of caregiver. After Bill's passing in 2011, the rest of her life was a testament to her children who pitched in with time, patience and love for her care. The family especially thanks daughter Susan Schaedler and her children, Lawrence, Andrew and Bailey who dedicated the last 18 years to her care. They were amazing and the family will forever be grateful to them and also to caregiver Valery LaHann. Dorothy passed away on June 29, 2020 and private services were held at St. Mary's Cemetery on July 10th. She is survived by her children Bill, Dan, Harry, Susan, Janet, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her sister Diane Morgan, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Remembrances may be made in her memory to Christian Brothers High School Alumni Fund or Shriners Hospital of Northern California.



