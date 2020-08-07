1/1
Dorothy Anne Slade
Dorothy Anne Slade passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 in Gold River, California at the age of 82. Dorothy was born in Healdsburg California on June 30, 1937. A long time resident of the Bay Area, Dorothy and her husband, Gary moved to Gold River in 2003 where they had many happy years together. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 38 years. Dorothy and Gary were the love of each other's lives. They had countless wonderful adventures together which were a source of great joy in their long marriage. Dorothy loved her family and friends. Dorothy is survived by and greatly missed by her three children, and 7 grandchildren. She was a beloved member of her church, Advent Lutheran Church where she served the Lord and her Community on the Church Council, Choir, Alter Guild, and Homeless outreach with the grace and love with which she lived her life. A Service will be held for Dorothy at Advent Lutheran Church when it is safe to congregate again. www.dginitymemorial.com for an online version of this obituary

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 7, 2020.
