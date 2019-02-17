Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Baron. View Sign

Dorothy Baron was born on February 17, 1919, at the Margaret Hague hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey. She died January 27, 2019, nearly 100 years later. She was the only sister of seven brothers. Fortunately, she had been blessed with a calm demeanor and exceptional sense of humor. As a young child in the 1920's, she had been riding with her father and many of her brothers in their old Ford Model A, which had strings holding the doors on. She was on the end of the backbench seat and when the car rounded a corner, the door opened unexpectedly and she fell out! So, she enjoyed riding her bicycle and was proud of her strong legs, which she claimed helped her stave off using a walker until she was 97 years old. She developed into a beautiful young woman, but her old world mother, when asked by Dorothy, "How do I look, Mom?" was told, "Well, you are better looking than a monkey!" She worked initially at her older brother's pharmacy, where she met Saul Baron, whom she wed after WW II and to whom she was married for over 65 years. She had been a gifted interior decorator in New Jersey and New York City, ultimately retiring to Florida and then spending her last years in California. She never had a mean word for anyone. Shakespeare opined, "Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none." These are principles that she lived by. She has a loving daughter, Marci, an artist, entrepreneur and realtor, and 3 loving and talented grandchildren, Alea, doctor of psychology, Alexandra, family law attorney, and Aidan, a precocious 10 year old, all of whom she was immensely proud. She had a very special relationship with her daughter in law, Danyelle, with whom she shared humor and joy in her later years. Her son Scott is a cardiologist in Carmichael. People who knew her gravitated to her for her warmth and captivating stories. She had her wits about her till the end and a smile on her face till her dying day.

Dorothy Baron was born on February 17, 1919, at the Margaret Hague hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey. She died January 27, 2019, nearly 100 years later. She was the only sister of seven brothers. Fortunately, she had been blessed with a calm demeanor and exceptional sense of humor. As a young child in the 1920's, she had been riding with her father and many of her brothers in their old Ford Model A, which had strings holding the doors on. She was on the end of the backbench seat and when the car rounded a corner, the door opened unexpectedly and she fell out! So, she enjoyed riding her bicycle and was proud of her strong legs, which she claimed helped her stave off using a walker until she was 97 years old. She developed into a beautiful young woman, but her old world mother, when asked by Dorothy, "How do I look, Mom?" was told, "Well, you are better looking than a monkey!" She worked initially at her older brother's pharmacy, where she met Saul Baron, whom she wed after WW II and to whom she was married for over 65 years. She had been a gifted interior decorator in New Jersey and New York City, ultimately retiring to Florida and then spending her last years in California. She never had a mean word for anyone. Shakespeare opined, "Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none." These are principles that she lived by. She has a loving daughter, Marci, an artist, entrepreneur and realtor, and 3 loving and talented grandchildren, Alea, doctor of psychology, Alexandra, family law attorney, and Aidan, a precocious 10 year old, all of whom she was immensely proud. She had a very special relationship with her daughter in law, Danyelle, with whom she shared humor and joy in her later years. Her son Scott is a cardiologist in Carmichael. People who knew her gravitated to her for her warmth and captivating stories. She had her wits about her till the end and a smile on her face till her dying day. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close