Born July 2, 1955; arrived in Heaven August 18, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by daughter Jamie Anglen, son Robert Anglen (Jessica), grandsons Paxton, Nathaniel, and Jethro Anglen, mother Alberta Davis, sisters Renee Davis and Glenda Takimoto (Steve), and many uncles/aunts, nephews/nieces. Preceded in death by father Charles Davis Jr. Dot graduated from Casa Roble High School in 1973. She was a kind and giving soul, and left us far too soon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Antelope Road Christian Fellowship, 7951 Antelope Road, Citrus Heights, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019