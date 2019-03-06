Dorothy Dell Conklin, aged 84, passed away of natural causes at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento on February 25, 2019. Dorothy was born on September 22, 1934 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Harold and Wilma Roland. She worked as a legal secretary, loan officer, typing teacher, church secretary, office manager and was a wonderful mother. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Foresberg, brother Dean Roland, sister-in-law Daisy Roland, former husband Paul A. Conklin and daughter-in-law Linda Conklin. She is survived by her son David, her son Thomas and his wife Annette Conklin of Rio Linda, four grandchildren: Thomas, Douglas, Brittany & Cheyenne and niece and nephew Mary & Danny Roland. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rio Linda Community United Methodist Church, 6800 6th Street, Rio Linda. Interment will follow at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento. www.northsacfuneral.com.
Camellia Memorial Lawn
10221 Jackson Road
Sacramento, CA 95827
(916) 363-9431
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019