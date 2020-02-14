Dorothy Fay Schrader Posey, 88, entered her eternal rest on February 9, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. "Dotty" was born on September 18, 1931 in Panama, Oklahoma. Her family moved to Olivehurst, CA in 1937. She graduated from Sharon Bible High School in Madeira in 1948. Dotty had several jobs throughout her life. She was a telephone operator, secretary and business owner. She co-owned Krazy Katz dress shop in Yuba City with her sister for several years, and later co-owned A-1 Demo in Sacramento. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank Posey. Survived by son, Steven Lutz of Roseville and daughter, Lynda Toner of Libertyville, IL. Memorial service: 11am, Saturday, 2/15/2020, Antelope Christian Center, 4533 Antelope Road. All are welcome.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 14, 2020