Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Fong. View Sign

Passed away peacefully with family by her side in Sacramento on April 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late David Fong; loving mother of Sheryl Fong and Michael Fong (Leslie); grandmother of Jenna and Kayla Fong; sister of the late Edwin Dong (Maylene), the late Alfred Dong, Jr. (Margie), Mary Yee (Dupon), Jean Lee (Dayly), and the late Franklin Dong. Dorothy was a native of Sacramento, and after retiring from the State Controller's Office, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She will be loved and missed by all, and will remain forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18 from 6 - 8:00 PM and Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Burial immediately following at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA.

Passed away peacefully with family by her side in Sacramento on April 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late David Fong; loving mother of Sheryl Fong and Michael Fong (Leslie); grandmother of Jenna and Kayla Fong; sister of the late Edwin Dong (Maylene), the late Alfred Dong, Jr. (Margie), Mary Yee (Dupon), Jean Lee (Dayly), and the late Franklin Dong. Dorothy was a native of Sacramento, and after retiring from the State Controller's Office, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She will be loved and missed by all, and will remain forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18 from 6 - 8:00 PM and Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Burial immediately following at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Harry A. Nauman & Son

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close