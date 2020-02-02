Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Precious) Garza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Garza (Precious), 74, Died on the 18th of January 2020 at her home with her husband George B Garza Jr and her daughters Peggy Beard and Paula Clark by her side in Sacramento, CA after her long battle with Alzheimer's. Her funeral service will be held St. Mary's Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820 February 3rd at 11 am, followed by the committal at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA 95620 at 1:30 pm. Mrs. Garza was born on the 1st of April 1945 in Sacramento, CA to Guadalupe and Guadalupe Chavez. She attended UC Davis where she studied computer programming which helped further her career and she retired as a Manager at the Department of Health Services. She married George B Garza Jr on June 2nd, 1964. They raised two daughters, Peggy Beard and Paula Clark, and had five grandkids and five great-grandkids. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her roses, computers, and taking care of her beloved Miniature Schnauzers and Pomeranians. Dorothy will be remembered most for her determination and her "where there is a will there is a way" attitude. She was preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe Chavez and Guadalupe Chavez, and her grandson Kenny Meinberg. She is survived by her husband George B Garza Jr, daughter Peggy Beard, daughter Paula Clark and her husband Brandon Clark, brother Edward Chavez, sister Consuelo Avalos and her husband Jonny Avalos, sister Helen Olinares and her husband George Olinares, brother Lupe Chavez and his wife Blanca Chavez, five grandkids, five great-grandkids, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The Family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Sutter Care at Home and Hospice of the Valley. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to the Sutter Care at Home and Hospice of the Valley. Condolences may be sent to the family at

