Dorothy Irene Kimmel

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Of North Highlands, CA, October 11, 2019, a native of Meridian, CA, age 93 years. Loving wife of Joseph Kimmel. Cherished mother of Edward (and the late Sharon) Kimmel, James Kimmel, Carolyn Cormier, & Linda (and the late Mark) Barnett. Proud grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 19 and great great grandmother of 6. Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2-4PM and are invited to attend services Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM, all at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA, 916-725-2109). Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 16, 2019
