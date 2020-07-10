Dorothy Jane Johnson, age 95, passed away on the evening of Monday March 23rd, 2020. She was born, the 4th of 5 daughters, to Leland and Julia Falconer in North Sacramento on December 20, 1924. She graduated from Grant Union High School in 1943 and Grant Technical College in 1944, and became employed by the CA. State Library System. She married Lee Miles Johnson, Ca. State Park Ranger, in 1946. Their 3 sons were born and raised in the beautiful and various State Parks in Northern California where Lee had been stationed. She was involved in Cub Scouts with her boys during this time. They then settled in Folsom and had their 4th child. Dorothy studied for and obtained her Real Estate license and was employed by Century 21. She later earned her Brokers License with Great Western and became a top producer. She loved to travel between their home area and Washington State in their little motor home. She realized one of her dreams of traveling to England in 1995. She enjoyed genealogy, sewing, writing poetry, her yards and garden. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her 4 sisters, and her loving husband Lee (2007) after 61 years of marriage. She is survived by: Her 4 children: Bruce (Cheri) Johnson, Dennis (Elizabeth) Johnson, Phillip Johnson, and Kristi (Robert) Jones. Her 6 Grandchildren: Jody Shepard, Jamee (Doug) O'kelly, Rendi (kyle) Johnson, Shawn Johnson, Brian (Amanda) Angel, and Kevin (Brie) Johnson, as well as her 14 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by several Nieces and Nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store