Having missed her annual trip to her beloved Kauai in 2019, as soon as Covid-19 happened, Dot decided it was a good time to head toward the light. She is now happily eating Loco Moco's, sipping Pina Colada's on the beach, and listening to Iz sing, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," as she lets the tranquility of the ocean waves soothe her soul, mend her heart and transport her to the next stop on her spiritual journey. Dot is survived by her daughters Michelle and Christy (Shawn), her sister Pat (Eric), her partner David, niece Robin (Kelly), nephew Paul, great- nieces Kendall, Leesa and Chloe, and honorary step-children (Kristen, Rachel & Aaron) and grandchildren (Paul, Damien, Sean, Emmitt, Ian & Wyatt), and numerous friends, all of whom loved her pure and generous heart, huge smile, keen sense of humor and thirst for adventure. Born in Passaic, NJ, Dot was a lifelong special education teacher for the Sac City USD. She loved babies, being a mother, travel (especially Kauai), the ocean, laying on the beach or by a pool, anything purple & sparkly or with a heart, and all things mystical and spiritual. She especially loved David. All of Dot's friends and family are grateful for the love he and his family showed to our beloved Dottie. Please know that Dot would not want us to grieve her departure, but instead would say, "A hui hou kakou (Until we meet again)." A Celebration of Life will be held after the COVID-19 crisis is over. Contact Diana at

Having missed her annual trip to her beloved Kauai in 2019, as soon as Covid-19 happened, Dot decided it was a good time to head toward the light. She is now happily eating Loco Moco's, sipping Pina Colada's on the beach, and listening to Iz sing, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," as she lets the tranquility of the ocean waves soothe her soul, mend her heart and transport her to the next stop on her spiritual journey. Dot is survived by her daughters Michelle and Christy (Shawn), her sister Pat (Eric), her partner David, niece Robin (Kelly), nephew Paul, great- nieces Kendall, Leesa and Chloe, and honorary step-children (Kristen, Rachel & Aaron) and grandchildren (Paul, Damien, Sean, Emmitt, Ian & Wyatt), and numerous friends, all of whom loved her pure and generous heart, huge smile, keen sense of humor and thirst for adventure. Born in Passaic, NJ, Dot was a lifelong special education teacher for the Sac City USD. She loved babies, being a mother, travel (especially Kauai), the ocean, laying on the beach or by a pool, anything purple & sparkly or with a heart, and all things mystical and spiritual. She especially loved David. All of Dot's friends and family are grateful for the love he and his family showed to our beloved Dottie. Please know that Dot would not want us to grieve her departure, but instead would say, "A hui hou kakou (Until we meet again)." A Celebration of Life will be held after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

