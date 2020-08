Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Jean McLaurin, 85, received her wings of LOVE on August 22,2020. She was a loving mother and matriarch of 6 daughters, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. She also left her indelible love, compassion and kindness across a host of family & friends. There will never be a day we won't think of you momma, grandma, nana. You will be missed but NEVER forgotten, we love you ALWAYS!



