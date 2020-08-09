Born on July 14, 1932, Dorothy Stewart passed away peacefully through Heaven's Gate on July 23, 2020 at the age of 88, surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jesse Fox (Corning), three siblings, Earl, Edyth and Albert, and her husband Bill. She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her "four girls plus one". Dorothy was a travel agent with Patterson Travel for 25 years and loved to travel all over the world, leading tour groups to places like Korea, New Zealand, Japan, China and Europe. Her husband, Bill was a member of the Camellia Society and they travelled many places all over the world to show their Camellias. Her favorite trip was to Africa where she went on two safari trips with Bill, and later returned for a mission trip. Bill and Dorothy sponsored several immigrant families after their arrival to the U.S. She co-founded Courtyard Private School with two dear friends, which continues to thrive today. Dorothy and Bill were avid 49ers fans holding season tickets for 50 years, only missing games when they generously gave their tickets to friends and family. When not traveling, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, sunning, church, and visiting with friends. Her love of others was always evident as she never met a stranger. Dorothy loved well, and she was truly loved well in return. A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



