Dorothy Joan Martinez
Born November 26, 1930 in Nevada City, CA; passed away August 12, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 89. Survived by children Linda Frankenberg and husband Bob of Napa and Michael Martinez and wife Denise of Folsom. As well as remembered by grandchildren Robert, Merrili, Christine and Raymond and great grandchildren Logan, Sebastian, Evie, Anneliese, Maddy, Luke and Siler. Also survived by sister Zella Jimenez and brother Ray Halkyard and a host of loving nephews, nieces, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years John Martinez; father Ray Halkyard; mother Olivia Stevens, sisters Lorene Hayden and Shirley McKenna; and brother Junius Halkyard. In their early years together John and Dorothy owned and operated Ft. Sutter Bakery in Sacramento. Dorothy then worked for many years at Wonder Bread as a clerk, store manager, and rose to manage Wonder Bread's Northern California/ Western Nevada Thrift stores until she retired in 1991. Dorothy was Wonder Bread's first woman store manager, winning many awards including manager of the year twice. In retirement Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends, puzzles, reading, and watching classic western movies. All who knew her will forever love and miss her.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
