Dorothy Kathleen Smith passed on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Kathy was born in Scottsbluff, NE on October 24, 1930 to Raymond and Dorothy Richards. She grew up in Scottsbluff with her older brothers Rick and Larry, and younger brother Bill. After graduating from Scottsbluff H.S., Kathy attended Minnesota Bible College and Phillips University, where she graduated with a B.A. in Christian Education. While working at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Olympia, WA, she met Roger Smith in a church social group. They were married March 24, 1963 in Kathy's home church in Scottsbluff. They settled in Sacramento, where she became an active member in the Disciples Church on 39th and Folsom Blvd. She was a member and officer in the Christian Women's Fellowship and Circle groups, and served as choir director for many years. She became a licensed minister and Associate Pastor of the church from 1981 until she retired in 1994. Kathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Smith: son Tim Smith and his wife Alice; son Andrew Smith; son Carter Smith and his wife Mona; grandchildren Patrick Smith, Robert Smith, and Simon Smith. Also her brother Larry Richards of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; nephew Ray Richards and his wife Lynnett; niece Kaci Andrews and her husband Vic of Clarion, Iowa and numerous great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3901 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA. A reception follows in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family encourages people to honor Kathy's memory by donating to Heifer Project (www.heifer.org or 855.948.6437).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019