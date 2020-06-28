Dorothy Kimiko Hashimoto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Sacramento May 16, 1925, Dorothy passed peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 95. She is once again with the love of her life, Katsumi, who preceded her in death. Dorothy leaves behind sons Ken (Sue), Terry (Marcia), 4 grandchildren and their lovely spouses, and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 church restrictions and at the request of Dorothy and Katsumi, a very small private service was held. Enjoy a happy reminiscence of Dorothy but please, no koden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved