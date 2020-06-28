Born in Sacramento May 16, 1925, Dorothy passed peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 95. She is once again with the love of her life, Katsumi, who preceded her in death. Dorothy leaves behind sons Ken (Sue), Terry (Marcia), 4 grandchildren and their lovely spouses, and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 church restrictions and at the request of Dorothy and Katsumi, a very small private service was held. Enjoy a happy reminiscence of Dorothy but please, no koden.



