Dorothy Louise Raymond, 88, of Sacramento, CA, passed away on March 5, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Jefferson City, MO to Amos Ery Berry and Nellie Rachael Wilson on February 19, 1931. She went to school at Stone County, MO. She married John Franklin Raymond on May 13, 1947 in Missouri. She was owner, with her husband, of Southgate Materials for 35 years. The business sold masonry and landscape materials. Dorothy is preceded in death by husband John F. Raymond, son Phillip Eugene, and also 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by daughters Teresa Ann Palmer, Dottie Louise Lemke, grandsons Jeremiah Eugene Palmer, Nathaniel Earl Palmer, great grandchildren Caleb Eugene Palmer, Jadon Ezra Palmer, Jubilee Lanae Palmer, Kai Ethan Palmer, 4 sisters and 1 brother. Pallbearers will be Dottie Lemke, Nathaniel Palmer, Caleb Palmer, Jadon Palmer, Barry Noah, Bradley Noah. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Park 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. Funeral services will be held 10:00am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Jeremiah Palmer, grandson officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are by East Lawn Memorial Park.

