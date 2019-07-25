Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise Scanlon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise Scanlon (née Davis) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 20, 2019. Dorothy was born along with her twin sister, Mildred, on July 18, 1926 at their grandparents' home in Lakeport, CA. Dorothy was an accomplished tennis player and skier, loved boating, and was an extremely gifted gardener. She graduated from San Jose State and married her husband Jack Sr. in Lake County several years later. Together, Dorothy and Jack owned numerous businesses in Lake County before retiring to Sun City in 1996. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack Sr., son Jack Jr., and sister Madge. She is survived by her sister Mildred, daughter Sydney Ann, son Mark (Debby), grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff), Jennette (Volker), Matt (Kayli), Kyle, Neal, Jeff (Cady), great-grandchildren Melyssa (Kevin), Evan (Meghan), Christopher (Sarah), Dylan, Mattias, Ailey, Maeve, Piper, Scarlett, and great-great- grandson Jack. A celebration of life will be held at the Pleasant Grove Community Church, 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville, CA 95747, on Saturday, August 3 at 11:30AM. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sunshine Services, 5024 Frontier Lane, Roseville, CA 95747.

