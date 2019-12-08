Dorothy Mae Cottrill was born on July 8, 1930 in Alliance, OH, the youngest of four children, and the last to survive them. She passed away on November 24, 2019 in Roseville, CA. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Donald Cottrill (Dorothy), Barbara Mahan (Tom), Cathy Balazs (Joe), Gregory Cottrill (Mary), Timothy Cottrill (Becky), and Jeffrey Cottrill (Janet). As a result of the love and direction she showed while raising her six young children, those children are now raising the next generation - 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker her entire life and while her early married life had her traveling as a military spouse, she never complained about the time she spent handling the substantial challenges of acting as father as well as being mother and moving her family from base to base, oftentimes while being alone. In her later years, she liked bunco, bingo and until close to her death, spent time knitting and crocheting, remembering stitches and completing complex designs primarily from memory. Her memory never failed her and she could recall the smallest and most interesting details of her life from an early age. A special thanks is extended for the special care given to our mom from the devoted staff of Mercy Hospice. She enjoyed the attention and care given to her by her care team. She was kooky and unique and had a long, independent life, and she will be dearly missed. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors. Online condolences may be made at pricefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019