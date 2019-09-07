Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Malcolm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Malcolm, of Santa Rosa, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at the age of 94. A long-time Sacramento resident, she had lived in Santa Rosa with one of her daughters for the past 14 months. Dorothy was born and raised in Indiana, the first of three children born to Roy and Helen Mueller. She married "the love of her life," Jack Malcolm, in 1947. Jack became a minister and the couple served in New Mexico, Arizona, Wisconsin and northern California. They had four children and enjoyed 32 years together before he passed away in 1979. Dorothy married again in 1987 to Glenn Burress, who passed away in 2001. Not only the wife but the daughter and sister of Presbyterian ministers, Dorothy herself desired to be a minister but that was not a choice open to women at that time. Instead, she returned to school to earn a Master's degree in Music while raising her family. She played piano, organ, cello and guitar, and taught elementary school music for several years. After Jack passed she earned a Master's at San Francisco Theological Seminary, completed a Chaplaincy program at Sutter Memorial Hospital in Sacramento and went on to serve as a Chaplain at Mercy Hospital for more than thirteen years, retiring at 70. Dorothy turned her energies to her church, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where she served in a number of capacities. She was always a student in her faith. She was a remarkably welcoming person, in and outside of church, and shared her quiet, open love with everyone. Her family, faith and community were her love and focus all her life. She always had time for her children, grandchildren and church family. She actively embraced her neighborhood in Midtown, as well as the people at the Senior Center, where she took exercise classes and the Life Story Writing class. She loved to knit and until the last couple years never went anywhere without her knitting. She also was mad about chocolate; if asked, she would attribute her long life to dark chocolate. In recent years she began having increasing memory and health problems but her sense of humor and infectious giggle lightened them for herself and those close to her. Dorothy touched many hearts and was herself well loved by many. Dorothy is survived by her children, Tina (Rich), Debbie, Tim (Lee) and Don (Diane), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother Paul and her sister, Linda, cousins, nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, on Sunday, September 15 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would have appreciated donations to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral with designation for the CAPITAL Fund or the CDSP Winnie Gaines scholarship fund (for women wishing to be priests). Please indicate in memo on check.

