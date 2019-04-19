Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Wallace. View Sign

Dorothy Mae Wallace passed peacefully in her sleep Tues. April 9, in her home in Elk Grove CA. Dorothy, the matriarch of the family, lovingly called "Dot" or "Dorothy Mae" by some was born Aug. 2, '39 in NOLA. She took a leap as a young mom and relocated to So. CA. where she worked in nursing initially, then started a career with the Dept of Corrections for the State of CA. where she held several positions and ultimately retired as a Sgt. She retired in '91 and has lived in N. CA. Her wit, style, sharpness and just pure presence will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Martha and George Burgess Jr.; her siblings, John Burgess Sr., Dolores Henry, Michael Burgess Sr., Richard Burgess Sr, George Burgess III; her grandson Chazz Woodhouse. She has left behind 3 sons, Cedric Burgess of Sac., CA. Marshall Wallace of Lemoore, CA and Barry Wallace of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; sisters Darlene Bell, of Sac., CA and Angelica Lewis of Lawrenceville, GA. and a host of loved ones.

