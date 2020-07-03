Dorothy Marie Zehme Clement, 97, died on Friday, June 11, 2020 in Fair Oaks. She leaves behind four children: David and his wife Paula; Joanne Herron and her husband Randy; Richard and his wife Lynn; and Suzanne Keithley and her husband Burt. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Wendy Herron Birdwell, Cort Clement Keithley, Cristy Herron Florent, Dash Clement Keithley, Amy Clement Murphy, David Edwin Clement, Edwin David Clement and Paris Marie Clement. Dorothy also was blessed with four great grandchildren: Lua Birdwell, Xavier Florent, Emilia Florent and Cort Theodore Keithley. Dorothy was the youngest of seven children and was born in Chicago in January 1923. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree, attending college at San Francisco State College and graduating from Chicago Teachers College. She married Lt. Edwin Gustave Clement in 1942 and they were able to celebrate 41 anniversaries until his death in 1983. Dorothy and Edwin were most proud that their four children completed college. She was an active Air Force officer's wife and was fortunate to travel to varied duty stations in the United States, as well as France, Germany and England. When Edwin retired in 1968, they settled on Villa Court in Fair Oaks, where she resided until 2016. Her home was an oasis of calm and reflected Dorothy's good taste and Edwin's skills of antique furniture restoration. Dorothy was always well dressed, vibrant and energetic. Her home was decorated beautifully, making all visitors feel warm and welcome. She enjoyed travelling, shopping, dancing and time spent with her children and grandchildren. The family is planning a private celebration of life once gatherings are safe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store