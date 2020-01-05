Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mitsu (Hayasaka) Takeuchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Mitsu (Hayasaka) Takeuchi passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on May 28, 1923 to Motosuke and Teru Hayasaka in Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by Takeo Takeuchi, her husband of 62 years, and her daughter, Carole Chambers. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Doug) Mukuno, daughter Judy (Art) Gee, son Peter (Patty) Takeuchi and son-in-law William Chambers; grandchildren Michael (Kimberly) Mukuno, Eric Mukuno, Darin (Ruth) Chambers, Jennifer (Erik) Donnelly, Christopher Gee, Adam Takeuchi, and Emma Takeuchi; and great grandchildren Jonathan and Sofia Marquez-Chambers, and Giorgianna Mukuno. After being interned in Minidoka, Idaho, Dorothy relocated to Philadelphia where she met and married Tak Takeuchi, the love of her life. They later moved to Sacramento, California, where they owned Trutime Jewelers for 35 years. She loved to travel; do her needlework and crafts; and garden and grow cacti. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed. Private services.

Dorothy Mitsu (Hayasaka) Takeuchi passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on May 28, 1923 to Motosuke and Teru Hayasaka in Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by Takeo Takeuchi, her husband of 62 years, and her daughter, Carole Chambers. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Doug) Mukuno, daughter Judy (Art) Gee, son Peter (Patty) Takeuchi and son-in-law William Chambers; grandchildren Michael (Kimberly) Mukuno, Eric Mukuno, Darin (Ruth) Chambers, Jennifer (Erik) Donnelly, Christopher Gee, Adam Takeuchi, and Emma Takeuchi; and great grandchildren Jonathan and Sofia Marquez-Chambers, and Giorgianna Mukuno. After being interned in Minidoka, Idaho, Dorothy relocated to Philadelphia where she met and married Tak Takeuchi, the love of her life. They later moved to Sacramento, California, where they owned Trutime Jewelers for 35 years. She loved to travel; do her needlework and crafts; and garden and grow cacti. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed. Private services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close