Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251

Dorothy "Dottie" Molander of Carmichael, California passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, at age 96. Dottie was born on May 4, 1923, to Angelo and Emma Borgna in Eureka, Nevada, where she grew up. She enjoyed playing the French Horn in the high school band, and later the piano, sewing and especially knitting. On June 6, 1948, she married the love of her life, Earl Molander, Jr. who predeceased her in 2003. Dottie worked for the California Tree Fruit Agreement from August, 1944 through August, 1955, and took a break to raise her family. She returned to the California Tree Fruit Agreement in March, 1972, and retired in September, 1985. Dottie is survived by her daughter, Kim Hebert (David), son, Jay Molander (Tina), her grandchildren, Eric Steinbrecher (Shawna), Matthew Hebert (Courtney), Alyssa Hebert (Mario), Clair Molander (Shawn), and 7 great grandchildren and her cat, Oreo aka Kitty. Her service will be held on March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks. Interment and a reception will immediately follow. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Sterling Court, Bristol Hospice and all those who cared for her during her last few years. Your great kindness will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to, The Bristol Hospice Foundation, SPCA, or the would be greatly appreciated by the family.

