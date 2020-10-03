Dorothy Rincon

1/1
Dorothy, age 87, passed away peacefully September 6, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her daughters Teresa Jamieson, Kathy Gomes (John), Diana Rincon-Butler (Norm), grandsons Todd Jamieson (Brenda), Aaron Gomes (Shena) and six great-grandsons. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her grandson Branden Gomes, sisters Marie Silva, Mildred Lambert and Delinda Dutra. She retired along with her husband as owners of their automotive body shop. She and Fred took every opportunity they could to spend time at their second home with family and friends at Donner Lake. The family would like to express a special thanks to Brenda for the wonderful care she provided for a year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there were private services held, but your prayers are appreciated, and a celebration of life will take place in the future. The family appreciates donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 3, 2020.
