Dorothy " Dottie" Orosco, born November 23rd 1949, suddenly passed away May 5 2019. Dottie was born and raised in Sacramento, Ca. An adoring wife to Henry Orosco of 43 years. Loving mother to Nora, Santiago, Jamie and Desiree. Mother in law to Gilbert, Betsy, Raymond and Juan. Proud Grandmother of 10 and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Irene and brother Anthony. Dottie had a contagious smile and her laughter will be missed by many. Services will be held at St. Mary's funeral Center on Thursday May 23rd at 11:00 am
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019