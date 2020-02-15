It is with sadness that we share the passing of Dorothy Virgina Cabodi on January 20, 2020. She quietly passed away at home at the age of 103. She leaves behind four children, seven grand-children and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orangevale Woman's Club Attn: Dorothy's Fund P.O Box 502 Orangevale, CA 95662. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Orangevale Community Center 6826 Hazel Ave Orangevale, CA on April 11, 2020 at 12 p.m
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2020