Dorothy G. Webster passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday night, Oct. 18. She was 99. Dorothy grew up on an Iowa farm and moved with her family to Yuba City, CA. Except for 2 years during WWII to be with her soldier husband, Wendell, in Tacoma, Washington, she lived the rest of her life in California, first in Yuba City then in Sacramento. Dorothy was a long-time employee of the Department of HRD, state of California. After retirement, Wendell and Dorothy enjoyed their retirement by traveling. Dorothy also enjoyed pursuing her hobby of sewing. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, and is survived by a sister, Verna, of San Francisco, daughters Wendy, of Tucson, AZ, and Barbara, as well as a grandson Darin, both of Sacramento. There will be no services. Following cremation, her ashes will be placed in the same locker with Wendell in the columbarium of the Veteran's Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 26, 2019