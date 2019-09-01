Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas A. Wade. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Oakmont of Roseville Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Alan Wade died suddenly and unexpectedly of unknown natural causes on August 19, at his Antelope home. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin October 20, 1956 and lived his early childhood years there with his loving adoptive parents, Alan Wade and Donna Wade Sanchez. His sister Paula Wade and stepfather Roland Sanchez predeceased him. He is survived by his long-time life partner Sherrie Dominguez, by his sister Lucia Wade of Morgan Hill, his mother of Roseville and his father of Sacramento. Doug moved with his parents to Chicago in 1958, and to Sacramento in 1967. After graduation from Hiram Johnson High School , he worked as a talented handyman and for 30 plus years as a skilled cabinet maker for D & D Cabinets and as a partner in The Woodworks. His passion in life was street stock racing at the All American Speedway in Roseville on their NASCAR sanctioned track where he raced for many years. With his legendary No. 10 Camaro, he won many trophies and held many track records. Doug was loved and admired by all who knew him. Throughout his life, his sunny persona and readiness to help others lit his path. He has left this planet much too soon. Donations can be made in Doug's name to a . A celebration of life will be held on October 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 at Oakmont of Roseville.

Douglas Alan Wade died suddenly and unexpectedly of unknown natural causes on August 19, at his Antelope home. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin October 20, 1956 and lived his early childhood years there with his loving adoptive parents, Alan Wade and Donna Wade Sanchez. His sister Paula Wade and stepfather Roland Sanchez predeceased him. He is survived by his long-time life partner Sherrie Dominguez, by his sister Lucia Wade of Morgan Hill, his mother of Roseville and his father of Sacramento. Doug moved with his parents to Chicago in 1958, and to Sacramento in 1967. After graduation from Hiram Johnson High School , he worked as a talented handyman and for 30 plus years as a skilled cabinet maker for D & D Cabinets and as a partner in The Woodworks. His passion in life was street stock racing at the All American Speedway in Roseville on their NASCAR sanctioned track where he raced for many years. With his legendary No. 10 Camaro, he won many trophies and held many track records. Doug was loved and admired by all who knew him. Throughout his life, his sunny persona and readiness to help others lit his path. He has left this planet much too soon. Donations can be made in Doug's name to a . A celebration of life will be held on October 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 at Oakmont of Roseville. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations