Douglas Aune

June 30, 1932 - November 3, 2020

Sacramento, California - Doug was born in Fergus Falls, Minn and moved with his family to CA during WW2. He met his wife Muriel in the 6th grade and began seriously dating her in high school and they married in 1952. He joined the army in 1952 and rose through the ranks until he achieved the rank of Lt. Col. He retired in 1977 and became a school bus driver in the Sacramento area. He and Muriel travelled the world, they especially liked cruises in the later part of their life and were involved with the Rancho Cordova Elk Lodge. Muriel died in 2016. Together they had three children, Karen (deceased), Doreen and Wayne. They have two grandchildren Sachiko and Stephani Kageyama and four great grandchildren Lilien Kageyama, Hunter Powell, Keagen Morse and Braden Morse. He was a loving husband, great dad and a caring grandfather and will be greatly missed.





