Douglas Aune
1932 - 2020
Douglas Aune
June 30, 1932 - November 3, 2020
Sacramento, California - Doug was born in Fergus Falls, Minn and moved with his family to CA during WW2. He met his wife Muriel in the 6th grade and began seriously dating her in high school and they married in 1952. He joined the army in 1952 and rose through the ranks until he achieved the rank of Lt. Col. He retired in 1977 and became a school bus driver in the Sacramento area. He and Muriel travelled the world, they especially liked cruises in the later part of their life and were involved with the Rancho Cordova Elk Lodge. Muriel died in 2016. Together they had three children, Karen (deceased), Doreen and Wayne. They have two grandchildren Sachiko and Stephani Kageyama and four great grandchildren Lilien Kageyama, Hunter Powell, Keagen Morse and Braden Morse. He was a loving husband, great dad and a caring grandfather and will be greatly missed.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombard Funeral Home
1550 Fulton Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95825
9164833297
November 14, 2020
Oh how sad!
We remember both your dad and mom as they were camping buddies with a bunch of us . We enjoyed them in the Elks Lodge at many parties and meetings. Muriel was a joy to be with and Doug too! I will miss seeing him at Smart and Final, when we'd do our shopping. Doug will be sorely missed. Doug you were called too early, but I know that you are no longer suffering. Rest with Muriel in peace in Love.
Lorna Herlache
Friend
