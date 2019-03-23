Passed away March 2nd, 2019. Born Feb. 18th, 1940. Lifelong Sacramento native. Predeceased by his parents Dr. Herbert & Marianne Graham. Survived by his wife Mary Margaret (Kunz) Graham. Children Alison Graham, Dana Lidster (Bill) Whitney Brennan (Bob) Step-children Julie Yarwood-Mattos (Bruce) Matthew Yarwood (Kristin.) Ten grandchildren: Ally, Sophia & Caroline Mattos, Kylie & Alyssa Yarwood, Kate, Carolyn, Camille & William Lidster, Annie Brennan. Brother: James Graham of Ft Bragg, CA, Cousin Judy Green Goorabian (Matt.) Former wife Judith Richards Graham. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Monday, March 25th at 1pm at 3159 Land Park Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue 7495 Natomas Rd., Elverta, CA 95626 or to Sisters of Mercy Convent Foundation 535 Sacramento St., Auburn, CA 95602 or to a . Arrangements by Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Burch Graham.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2019