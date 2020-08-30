Douglas Christian Menzmer passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at the U.C. Davis Medical Center after a courageous battle with an unexpected illness. He was 52. Born in Fresno on April 27, 1968 and raised in Ukiah, Doug moved to Sacramento to attend Sacramento State University, where he studied engineering. He helped pay his way through school by tending bar at the Fox and Goose Pub and was forever proud of his ability to properly pour a pint of Guinness stout, always over a spoon. One morning, while working the breakfast shift at the pub, Doug met his future bride Lisa Wisner as she dined with mutual friends. He asked her to accompany him to a foreign film about bugs. Somehow they had more dates, and eventually married in 1998. Doug began a 21-year career as a bridge engineer at Caltrans in 1999. Though humble about his work, Doug was a bridge- building whiz whose legacy can be admired up and down the state, including the award- winning La Conchita Bike Path Project in Ventura County. He also played a large role in the state's fish passage improvement program. The Menzmer brood expanded with the births of Lizzie in 2000, Ellie in 2002, and Ed in 2006. The kids inherited Doug's big heart, inquisitive intelligence, and old-fashioned work ethic, as well as his penchant for puns and "dad jokes." Doug and Lisa's relationship grew stronger each year easygoing and fun as one of his favorite Hawaiian shirts, steady and supportive as one of the bridges he designed. "He was my sunshine, my moonlight, my love," said Lisa. "He gave me the life and family of my dreams." Doug's greatest joys in life centered around his family, including cheering Lizzie at swim meets, photo safaris with Ellie, and keeping score at Ed's baseball games; evening strolls with Lisa and their chocolate lab/food thief Wilson around their current neighborhood of River Park. Doug also received deep fulfillment from his faith and his active participation with the Fremont Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and enjoyed outings with the men's group. Doug is survived by his wife, Lisa Menzmer; daughters Elizabeth Grace (20, a junior at San Diego State University) and Eleanor Rose (17, a Freshman at Azusa Pacific University); son Edward Robert (14, a freshman at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento); brother Mitch Menzmer, his wife Susan and their children Austin and Alison; sister Jamie Menzmer and her kids Luis and Andrea; and countless other family members and friends who will forever be inspired and lifted by his all-too-short turn on this earth. Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until spring of 2021. Those wishing to make a contribution are encouraged to consider the "Fremont Presbyterian Church Men's Retreat Scholarship Fund" via the GIVE link on www.fremontpres.org
.