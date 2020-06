Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Barrington NY on 1/19/1955 Passed in Sacramento CA on 6/3/2020 at the age of 65. Survived by wife of 32 years Patty dilallo, mother Jean and sister Loren. Greatly missed by 5 children. Forever remembered by 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by Father Warren and brother Warren Jr. He will be forever loved and missed by all that knew him.



