Douglas Eric Caldwell, age 72, was born on November 30, 1946 in Maryville, Missouri and died on June 29, 2019 in Carmichael, California after a long illness. He and his three brothers and sister were raised in Davis, California by their parents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Caldwell. Doug graduated from Davis High School in 1964 and, at that time, turned his love of golf into a profession and lifelong interest. He began his professional career at El Macero Country Club and was a popular and respected golf instructor at golf courses including Bing Maloney in Sacramento and Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland. He was hired as Assistant Director of Golf at Kapalua Golf Resort, Maui, Hawaii and was there for 13 years. When he returned to California he worked for TCC Properties until he retired. He continued to play golf competitively, winning several NorCal PGA events. Doug is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Mary Caldwell, four siblings and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie Caldwell. Donations in Doug's memory can be made to: Davis High School Golf 315 W. 14th St. Davis, CA 95618 or Sacramento SPCA 6201 Florin Perkins Road Sacramento, CA 95828 Please write "in memory of Doug Caldwell" on the memo line on your check.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 16, 2019

