Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Kelley, 87 of Citrus Heights passed away March 29, 2020. He was a widower for 3 months to his beloved wife of 62 years, Loretta. Doug was awarded the Soldiers Medal during peace time for his heroism while serving in the A.F. for his bravery running into a wall of flames to shut off the valves to a fuel truck saving a fleet of planes from exploding. He was in the hospital for over 18 months with 90% of his body burned and 15 surgeries for skin grafts. Doug was the anchor of his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He especially loved gatherings with family and friends. Doug is survived by his sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorial will be scheduled at Mount Vernon Mortuary at a later date.

Douglas Kelley, 87 of Citrus Heights passed away March 29, 2020. He was a widower for 3 months to his beloved wife of 62 years, Loretta. Doug was awarded the Soldiers Medal during peace time for his heroism while serving in the A.F. for his bravery running into a wall of flames to shut off the valves to a fuel truck saving a fleet of planes from exploding. He was in the hospital for over 18 months with 90% of his body burned and 15 surgeries for skin grafts. Doug was the anchor of his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He especially loved gatherings with family and friends. Doug is survived by his sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorial will be scheduled at Mount Vernon Mortuary at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close