Douglas Kelley, 87 of Citrus Heights passed away March 29, 2020. He was a widower for 3 months to his beloved wife of 62 years, Loretta. Doug was awarded the Soldiers Medal during peace time for his heroism while serving in the A.F. for his bravery running into a wall of flames to shut off the valves to a fuel truck saving a fleet of planes from exploding. He was in the hospital for over 18 months with 90% of his body burned and 15 surgeries for skin grafts. Doug was the anchor of his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He especially loved gatherings with family and friends. Doug is survived by his sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorial will be scheduled at Mount Vernon Mortuary at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020