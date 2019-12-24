Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Kent "Doug" Mar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas (Doug) Kent Mar was born April 7, 1958 in Sacramento, CA, and passed away October 10, 2019 at the age of 61. Doug grew up in South Land Park and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School's Class of 1976. He later attended UC Berkeley where he gained his interests in science and history. He was exceedingly kind and was known for his intellect and passion for learning. Some of Doug's favorite pastimes included trips to local public libraries for reading and book collecting, as well as consuming and discussing art and films. He served 10 years in the US Army Reserve. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Allan Mar. He is survived by his mother, Betty Mar, and brothers Wesley, Richard, and Dean. He will be greatly missed by those closest to him, but never forgotten. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA. Reception to follow at Espanol Restaurant in Sacramento. Remembrances can be sent to Sacramento Public Libraries, 5600 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822.

