1/1
Douglas Rekers
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Rekers
January 12, 1942 - October 29, 2020
Penryn, California - Douglas John Rekers, 78, beloved father and grandfather, passed away quietly on the morning of October 29th, 2020 with cherished daughter in law, Colleen Rekers by his side. He was survived by his two sons John and Kirk Rekers and his seven grandchildren, Karson, Falyne, Jacob, Connor, Gavin, Jack, and Benjamin.
Growing up as an only child in Richmond, California, Doug graduated Marquette University with a doctorate in Dentistry. He immediately joined the U.S. Army and met his beautiful wife Uta, while working together at the Army Dental Clinic in Stuttgart W. Germany. Together they opened a practice in Citrus Heights, Folsom and them upon retirement would still work part-time with a dear friend in Reno, Nevada. He deeply loved and cared for all his patients, and always had them laughing. Doug remained committed to Army Reserve for 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Doug was passionate about duck hunting and fishing with his boys, and in his later years with his grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing his love for being an outdoorsman, and together they shared very special moments. He was an avid duck decoy carver, a reader of westerns and a collector of everything. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Open wake will be held Monday November 16th 2-4pm @ Lambert Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd. Roseville, California.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Wake
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home
400 Douglas Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
9167830474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved