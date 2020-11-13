Douglas Rekers

January 12, 1942 - October 29, 2020

Penryn, California - Douglas John Rekers, 78, beloved father and grandfather, passed away quietly on the morning of October 29th, 2020 with cherished daughter in law, Colleen Rekers by his side. He was survived by his two sons John and Kirk Rekers and his seven grandchildren, Karson, Falyne, Jacob, Connor, Gavin, Jack, and Benjamin.

Growing up as an only child in Richmond, California, Doug graduated Marquette University with a doctorate in Dentistry. He immediately joined the U.S. Army and met his beautiful wife Uta, while working together at the Army Dental Clinic in Stuttgart W. Germany. Together they opened a practice in Citrus Heights, Folsom and them upon retirement would still work part-time with a dear friend in Reno, Nevada. He deeply loved and cared for all his patients, and always had them laughing. Doug remained committed to Army Reserve for 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Doug was passionate about duck hunting and fishing with his boys, and in his later years with his grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing his love for being an outdoorsman, and together they shared very special moments. He was an avid duck decoy carver, a reader of westerns and a collector of everything. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Open wake will be held Monday November 16th 2-4pm @ Lambert Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd. Roseville, California.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store