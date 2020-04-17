Douglas Robert Bechthold, 73 years old, of Ione, CA, unexpectedly passed on April 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bismarck, ND on May 30, 1946 to Robert and Viola Bechthold. He had three sisters Myra, Wyleen, and Lynell. After serving his country in the army during the Vietnam war he then went on to work for the California Youth Authority for 30 years until he retired in June of 2005. During this time he married his wife Kelly in Ione on March 27, 1999. He was an avid outdoorsman! He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and an occasional cocktail. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kelly; children, Kristin Hutchison (Don) and Bryan Bechthold (Julie); step-children, Ricky Wilmshurst, Brian Wilmshurst (Tiffany), Steven Lovingier (Eryn), and Angelene Nottnagel (Matt); 15 grandchildren; and his three sisters Myra, Wyleen, and Lynell. Celebration of life to be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Veterans Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2020