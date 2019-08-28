Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle and Barbara Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle Randall Taylor and Barbara Ruth Mullen Taylor both long time residents of Elk Grove, recently passed away in their home. Doyle Taylor died on July 20, 2019 and Barbara Ruth Mullen Taylor followed on August 16, 2019. Doyle Randall Taylor was 95 years old. He was born in Ogden, Utah on June 6, 1924. He was the son of Raymond Taylor and Annie Randall Taylor. He was the great grandson of John Taylor, the 3rd Prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Doyle Taylor served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Guadalcanal. He received his Bachelor's degree at BYU and then married Barbara Ruth Mullen on March 21, 1947 in Mesa, Arizona. They were married for 72 years. They moved to Chicago, Illinois while he attended Northwestern University and earned his Masters in Hospital Administration. They moved to Chillicothe, Missouri then to Flagstaff, Arizona. He spent most of his career working as a Hospital Administrator at Whittier Hospital in Southern California. Doyle Taylor enjoyed family vacations, meditation, yoga and exercise. He was involved in the Masonic Lodge in Southern California and also in Elk Grove, where he served as Master of the Lodge. Barbara Ruth Mullen was born on March 19, 1926 in Rawling, Wyoming. She was raised in El Paso, Texas. She is the daughter of John Harold Mullen and Ellen Bowen. She received her Bachelors degree at BYU in Math, Physics and Chemistry. She received teaching credentials and taught elementary school when Doyle was going to school. She received a Master's in Education and later in life she became an Accountant. She spent most of her time being a wife and raising their 5 daughters. She taught adult education and opened a day care for the hospital personnel in Southern California. After Doyle retired and they had moved to Elk Grove, she became an Accountant for a medical office for 20 years. Barbara Taylor was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She also helped in many other charitable organizations, including Meals on Wheels, for about 10 years. Their 5 daughters survive them: Zo Adel Taylor-Rees, Jo Lyn Taylor, Jan Lee Weisberg, Kip Taylor and Ann Emanuels. 21 grandchildren and 25 great grand children also survive them. They both felt strongly about the importance of education and funded 14 degrees for themselves and their children. They will be missed, but have left their families and communities better for having known them.

