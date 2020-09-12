Doyle "Weldon" Chambers, retired USAF Veteran and retired Pastor, dies at age 70 surrounded by family. Doyle Weldon Chambers, born September 9, 1949 in Dos Palos, CA to parents Doyle Jethro and Lois Helen Chambers. As a teenager he went by his middle name, Weldon, which followed him throughout his life. Weldon married RoseMarie in April of 1988. They were blessed with a beautiful family of five children, two sons and three daughters. Weldon proudly and honorably served the United States Air Force for 21 years, with stations including South Korea, Wyoming, Cyprus, Egypt, Germany, Beale, Castle, Los Angeles, and Mather AFB. After retiring from USAF in 1992, he worked for the USPS before deciding to follow his heart. He loved working with young people as a Youth Director at multiple Missionary Baptist churches, including North Highlands, Cypress, Lighthouse, and The Valley MBC, where he surrendered to preach the Lord's Word. Weldon was called to Pastor at Landmark MBC, Mojave for 13 years with a loving church family, where he resigned his Pastorate due to his declining health in 2018. Weldon was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was selfless and loving beyond measure. He treated every person with respect, taught with love, and lead by example. He passed away from advanced liver failure, due to PBC, on the morning of Saturday August 29, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones in the private residence of a family member. He is survived by his wife RoseMarie, 5 children Samuel (Jessica), Brian, Deanna, Geneva (Eddie), and Colette (Lorenzo), 19 grandchildren [Hayden, Tristan, Bronson, Barrett, Christian, Elijah, Austin, Misty, Alissa (Marco), Inessa (Charlie), Alena, Naya, Garcia, Alexander, Ofelia, Giovanni, Gianna, Massimo, and Gemma], great-granddaughter Reina, as well as his 3 sisters Barbara, Linda (Don), and Sudie (James). He trusted, loved, followed, and served his Lord throughout his life, when he was called to his eternal Home. Weldon (Doyle) Chambers was laid to rest on September 9th, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery. A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor "Weldon Chambers Memorial Fund".



