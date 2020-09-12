1/1
Doyle Weldon Chambers
1949 - 2020
Doyle "Weldon" Chambers, retired USAF Veteran and retired Pastor, dies at age 70 surrounded by family. Doyle Weldon Chambers, born September 9, 1949 in Dos Palos, CA to parents Doyle Jethro and Lois Helen Chambers. As a teenager he went by his middle name, Weldon, which followed him throughout his life. Weldon married RoseMarie in April of 1988. They were blessed with a beautiful family of five children, two sons and three daughters. Weldon proudly and honorably served the United States Air Force for 21 years, with stations including South Korea, Wyoming, Cyprus, Egypt, Germany, Beale, Castle, Los Angeles, and Mather AFB. After retiring from USAF in 1992, he worked for the USPS before deciding to follow his heart. He loved working with young people as a Youth Director at multiple Missionary Baptist churches, including North Highlands, Cypress, Lighthouse, and The Valley MBC, where he surrendered to preach the Lord's Word. Weldon was called to Pastor at Landmark MBC, Mojave for 13 years with a loving church family, where he resigned his Pastorate due to his declining health in 2018. Weldon was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was selfless and loving beyond measure. He treated every person with respect, taught with love, and lead by example. He passed away from advanced liver failure, due to PBC, on the morning of Saturday August 29, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones in the private residence of a family member. He is survived by his wife RoseMarie, 5 children Samuel (Jessica), Brian, Deanna, Geneva (Eddie), and Colette (Lorenzo), 19 grandchildren [Hayden, Tristan, Bronson, Barrett, Christian, Elijah, Austin, Misty, Alissa (Marco), Inessa (Charlie), Alena, Naya, Garcia, Alexander, Ofelia, Giovanni, Gianna, Massimo, and Gemma], great-granddaughter Reina, as well as his 3 sisters Barbara, Linda (Don), and Sudie (James). He trusted, loved, followed, and served his Lord throughout his life, when he was called to his eternal Home. Weldon (Doyle) Chambers was laid to rest on September 9th, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery. A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor "Weldon Chambers Memorial Fund".

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 12, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Weldon I am going to miss you. You and Rose were always there for myself and my family. I am blessed to have had you as a neighbor for many years. I will be here if Rose needs something.
Love and hugs
The Madrona Family
Dawn Guiher
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
Sending our love and Prayers to Rose and all the family on this day Weldons earthly body is laid to rest. He's not there,He's with Jesus! We loved him and cherished our friendship and we know we will all be reunited again very soon. Love John and Esther Thiem
Esther Thiem
Friend
September 5, 2020
Wedding day
Sudie Chambers
Family
September 5, 2020
Visiting relatives
Sudie Chambers
Family
September 5, 2020
When he was a boy
Sudie Chambers
Family
September 5, 2020
A great brother to so many. Biological as well as his Christian family. He lived gallantly in the face of many hurdles, and now is going to experience eternal life due to his love and service to Christ. Good job brother!
Sudie Chambers
Family
