Drucilla Edgar
March 5, 1923 - November 17, 2020
Sacramento, California - Drucilla M. Underwood - Ryan - Edgar was born March 5, 1923 in Missouri and passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 in Sacramento. She is survived by her son Kit Ryan, daughter Susan Lee, grandchildren Joseph Lee and Kristine Phillips, and great-grandchildren Zachary Lee, Emma Phillips and Ethan Phillips.
She was an innovative teacher who cared deeply for her students. She began her career in Iowa, where she taught for 9 1/2 years. After moving to Modesto, California she continued teaching in 1956. First for 6 years at Shackelford Elementary and then for 26 years at Wilson Elementary. In more than 41 years teaching she touched the lives of many students and was honored for her commitment to education.
After retirement, she married Jack Edgar and enjoyed 14 years with him before his passing. They enjoyed traveling and taking cruises together, visiting many exotic locations.
In 2010, she moved to Regency Place in Sacramento to be near her family. She enjoyed several years of independent living before transferring to assisted living in 2019. She was the ambassador for incoming residents and welcomed all with open arms. She was known and loved by all.
Throughout her life she enjoyed family gatherings, physical fitness, travel, reading, and church activities. She was extremely competitive and loved playing, and winning, games.
Drucilla was a devoted Christian who gained joy and strength through her faith. She taught Sunday school for many years and particularly enjoyed teaching younger children. She attended Centenary Methodist Church in Modesto and Hope Methodist Church in Sacramento. No funeral service is currently scheduled. In lieu of sending flowers, please honor Drucilla's legacy of giving and helping kids by donating to unicefusa.org
.