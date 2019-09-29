Dr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents Rev Charles R. Lee and Carrie Lee, beloved wife Kathryn Lee, son Roderick Lee, Sister Charlesetta Lee, and brother James R. Lee. He is survived by sons William H. Lee Jr., and Lawrence Lee, daughters in law Maria Lee, Monet Parham Lee, sister in law Betty Lee, brothers in law Ray Charles and Donald Charles, five granddaughters Amber Volkin, Maya Lee, Lauryn Lee, Lily Kathryn Lee, and Zoie Isabel Lee, and a host of nieces and nephews. All are welcome for visitation on Monday, September 30, 1-7pm at Center of Parise, 2223 Capitol Avenue. His celebration of life is on October 1, 11am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 3996 14 th Avenue. Service provided by Morgan Jones Funeral Home. Interment at Sunset Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019